Morgan Wallen, Rib Fest kick off busy Labor day weekend in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Wednesday kicked off a busy Labor Day weekend in Pittsburgh.

Country music star Morgan Wallen put on a show in front of a sold-out crowd at PNC Park and Rib Fest kicked off at Acrisure Stadium.

People got to the North Shore early to tailgate ahead of the concert, which was rescheduled from June. Some people even stopped by Rib Fest to soak up what's left of summer.

"Morgan Wallen and country music in general is summer personified," Martha Campana of Pittsburgh said. "Just the way you feel about getting outdoors, getting out and doing things together with friends and just enjoying a few beers and having a lot of fun."

Over at Mike's Beer Bar on the North Shore, owner Mike Sukitch said it was quite busy all day, and he expects that to increase as the weekend approaches.

August is historically the best month of the year for Mike's Beer Bar, and Sukitch said he is looking forward to that continuing once football season officially begins.

Wallen is scheduled to play another show Thursday at PNC Park. Rib Fest runs through Sept. 4.