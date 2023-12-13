Plumber working on furnace of Sewickley Heights carriage house severely burned in explosion

SEWICKLEY HEIGHTS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Early reports indicate a plumber was working on the furnace of a carriage house in Sewickley Heights when it exploded on Tuesday night, investigators said.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the explosion that leveled the carriage home off Backbone Road on Tuesday around 5 p.m. The fire marshal is trying to find the origin and cause of the explosion with the help of the Pennsylvania Utility Commission and Equitable Gas.

Based off of early reports, the fire marshal said a private plumbing contractor was working on the furnace in the basement of the carriage house before it exploded. That contractor was taken to the hospital with severe burns, and the fire marshal said he's still hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon.

A house exploded in Sewickley Heights on Dec. 12, 2023. Credit: Rich Engler

There were also several reported minor injuries to first responders who were treated and released at the scene, the fire marshal said.

Rich Engler, a neighbor who lives a couple of houses away, told KDKA-TV that his house shook when the explosion happened. He ran to the scene and called 911.

"As I got up there, I started shouting, 'Is anybody around, is anybody around, can we help?' And I hear a faint, faint voice saying, 'Help me, help me,'" he said.

"I ran back to look at him and he was in total shock," he added. "I couldn't even believe somebody made it out of that explosion alive and I could see his hands were really burnt up."

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.