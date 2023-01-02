Catholic Diocese of Greensburg to hold mass in honor of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

GREENSBURG (KDKA) -- A special mass is being held in Greensburg today as Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state at The Vatican after passing away on Saturday at the age of 95.

His remains will be on public display for the next few days for people to offer their final farewells.

The Catholic Diocese of Greensburg will host a mass in honor of the late Pope Benedict right here at the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral on North Main Street at 11:45.

Following Pope Benedict's death, Bishop Larry Kulick issued a statement, stating Benedict dedicated his life to serving the church in a variety of capacities and faced many modern-day challenges in his papacy and proved himself to be a gentle shepherd.

Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger became the 265th Pope in 2005, replacing Pope John Paul II. And in 2013, he became the first in 600 years to step down instead of ruling for life, saying he was too old to carry on his duties.

Pope Francis paid tribute to Benedict yesterday.

"We are moved as we recall him as such a noble person, so kind and we feel such gratitude in our hearts, gratitude for god for giving him to the church and to the world," Pope Francis said.

Pope Francis will preside over Benedict's funeral on Thursday.

The Vatican says the funeral would be simple, solemn, and sober, following Benedict's wishes and say that he will be laid to rest in the Vatican Grottoes, beneath the church, where more than 90 popes have found their final resting place.

If you're unable to attend in person, the mass in Greensburg later this morning will be live-streamed on the Diocese's YouTube page.

The Diocese of Pittsburgh also will hold a special mass for Pope Benedict on Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Saint Paul Cathedral.