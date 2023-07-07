Taylor Swift weekend in Pittsburgh brought over 400,000 to North Shore

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Taylor Swift weekend in Pittsburgh broke records on June 16 and June 17 with the international pop star surpassing Acrisure Stadium's previous attendance record.

New data is now available that shows that over 400,000 people came to Acrisure Stadium, including the areas around the stadium, for the show. According to the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, the concert on June 16 saw 191,781 visitors and June 17's show saw 208,866 visitors between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

In addition to those who attended in Pittsburgh, a large percentage of people came from Cleveland, Akron, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Rochester, New York City, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and the Raleigh/Durham areas of North Carolina.

Not only did the North Shore feel the effects of Swift's concerts, but Market Square saw an increase in visitors. It had 15,166 visitors on June 16 and 18,793 on June 17.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit told KDKA in June that light rail service carried around 85,000 fans to the North Shore for both concerts.