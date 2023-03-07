Giant boulder on road shuts down Route 837 near Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A large boulder falling onto the road has shut down part of Route 837 near Clairton.

The road will be shut down indefinitely until the road is cleared, the borough of Jefferson Hills said in a Facebook post.

The borough said it's obstructing Route 837 heading into Clairton from Route 51.

A boulder fell onto Route 837 near Clairton on March 7, 2023. (Photo: KDKA)

There's been no timetable for when the road will reopen, but KDKA-TV reached out to PennDOT for more information.

