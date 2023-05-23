Larry Scirotto confirmed as Pittsburgh's next police chief

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Larry Scirotto was confirmed as Pittsburgh's next police chief by city council on Tuesday.

Mayor Ed Gainey announced Scirotto as his choice following a nationwide search.

Taking the reins of the police bureau in a time of crisis will require leadership, invention and a new strategy to bring the epidemic of gun violence under control. Scirotto says he has that strategy.

Larry Scirotto is confirmed as the new chief of police for Pittsburgh by city council. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/fuMRxQDRrG — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) May 23, 2023

"It's a strategy that works. It's a proven strategy. And getting back to that style of policing, those focused efforts towards those select individuals that in our communities are willing to commit gun violence is a priority of mine," Scirotto said in an interview on the eve of his confirmation.

He will also have the distinction of being the first openly gay chief in the city's history.

Leaving Pittsburgh as an assistant chief back in 2018, Scirotto was named chief of Fort Lauderdale in 2021, but his tenure was brief. He was fired after being accused of reverse discrimination and promoting minority officers above white male officers.

Scirotto said he promoted officers on merit and filed a $10 million lawsuit against Fort Lauderdale for defamation and wrongful termination.