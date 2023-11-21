Pittsburgh Steelers fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers have relieved offensive coordinator Matt Canada of his duties, the Steelers announced on Tuesday.

In a brief statement, head coach Mike Tomlin said Canada had been relieved of his duties and wished Canada well in his future coaching endeavors.

Statement from Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/kitcpLnyqF — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 21, 2023

According to CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson, running backs coach Eddie Faulkner is expected to take over as the team's offensive coordinator, while quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan will handle play-calling duties.

I’m told the current plan is to elevate #Steelers RBs coach Eddie Faulkner to offensive coordinator. QBs coach Mike Sullivan will also call plays with Faulkner, per source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 21, 2023

Hired by the Steelers on Jan. 15, 2020, as a quarterbacks coach, he was appointed as the offensive coordinator just over one year later on Jan. 25, 2021, replacing Randy Fichtner.

While in charge, Canada's teams never gained 400-plus yards of offense in a game. They failed to reach 400-plus total yards in 58 consecutive games, which is the second-longest such streak in NFL history, according to CBS Sports.

The Steelers also were outgained in each of their first 10 games. Quarterback Kenny Pickett has accrued the lowest pass touchdown rate (1.9%) by any quarterback with 500-plus attempts since 1970.

The Steelers had averaged just 16.6 points per game this season, 28th in the NFL, and averaged 0.7 pass touchdowns per game, 31st in the NFL.

