PNC Park ushers union avoids strike after reaching tentative agreement with Pirates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The union representing ushers at PNC Park avoided a strike after reaching a tentative agreement with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Stadium Independent Employees Union, or PSIEU, said the Pirates' latest contract offer was rejected and a strike vote was accepted. Stadium ushers, ticket takers and ticket sellers at PNC Park were planning to picket outside the Pirates' next home game on Thursday.

The ushers said they didn't get the movement they hoped for but they signed a tentative agreement on Tuesday. The workers won't picket outside the home game against the Cincinnati Reds, but members still need a ratification meeting.

While negotiating a contract, the union had said it wanted fair wages. The president said ushers earned about $9 an hour in 2005 and were making $9.35 an hour almost two decades later.

After the union announced plans to picket, the Pirates said in a statement that they had bargained in good faith and offered "unprecedented wage increases and other economic benefits."