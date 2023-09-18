Fundraiser takes place to benefit Rustic Ridge community
PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) - The community of Plum is continuing to rally behind the families of the victims who lost their lives more than a month ago to a deadly explosion in the Rustic Ridge neighborhood.
On Sunday, the Plum boys and girls golf teams hosted a charity tournament at the Willowbrook Country Club.
All the proceeds from the event will go to the families affected by the tragic explosion.
Nearly $70,000 was raised.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.