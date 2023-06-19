10-year-old Jeannette girl gets Taylor Swift's hat during Pittsburgh concert

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Taylor Swift's two concerts this weekend left a lot of people very happy. One little girl from Jeannette walked out with something any Taylor Swift fan would want: Taylor Swift's hat.

When 10-year-old Katie Guarlotti was headed to the concert, she said to her mom, "I thought I was going to get the '22' hat, but I wasn't sure."

As Taylor wowed the record crowd, Katie and her mom rocked out.

"It was a really cool and really fun experience," Katie said.

And then it happened.

"Someone came from behind and tapped my mom on the shoulder," Katie said.

"I looked and she said, 'Can you come with me? I'm from Taylor's crew,'" said Renata Guarlotti, Katie's mom.

"I said 'Katie, we have to go.'"

Seconds later, Katie found herself where everybody else wanted to be.

"Oh my gosh, I'm on stage in front of like 72,000 people," she said.

Not long after, the international superstar and recording artist made her way to Katie.

"I thought I was gonna pass out."

(Photo: Provided)

And then in the blink of an eye, it happened. Katie said Taylor Swift put the hat on her, and she "smelled good."

"And then I said 'I love you' and she said 'I love you more.'"

Katie was floored.

"Oh my gosh, oh my gosh. I just got Taylor Swift's hat."

"It was defiantly a magical moment, but the whole day was beautiful, that was just the icing on the cake," Renata said.

KDKA-TV's Ross Guidotti asked Katie if she planned on showing off her new lid. The answer: "No! I'm never wearing this in public. It literally has her signature."

In fact, Katie says someday if she gets married, her Taylor Swift hat will be part of her veil.