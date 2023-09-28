Possible shooting outside Pittsburgh school thwarted with help of alert citizens, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police said a possible shooting outside a school was thwarted thanks to alert citizens.

Pittsburgh police said they were called to Westinghouse Academy around dismissal time on Sept. 15 after a bus driver and concerned parent reported seeing a grey SUV circling the area with at least three people inside wearing masks.

About 20 minutes later, police said officers saw a vehicle matching that description on North Murtland Street speeding and recklessly driving as students walked through the streets.

Police said they tried to pull the vehicle over on Frankstown Avenue between La Schall Street and North Dallas Avenue but the driver didn't stop until he reached Washington Boulevard.

Officers ordered the driver to put the vehicle in park and throw the keys out the window. The three teenage boys inside were detained and searched for weapons, police said.

During a search of the vehicle, police said they learned it had been stolen. There was a firearm and spent shell casing inside, police said. In the trunk, police said officers found a gas canister and a large cloth wick -- incendiary materials that are often used to burn vehicles that are stolen or used in violent crimes.

Police said three teenage boys were taken in for questioning. Two were arrested and charged with multiple counts, including receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, driving without a license, incendiary devices and reckless driving. The third was released into the custody of a guardian.

Police acknowledged the "quick actions" of the bus driver and concerned parent who reported the suspicious activity and said it's "very likely" they prevented a crime.

Earlier this year, four students were shot outside Westinghouse Academy. Three 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.