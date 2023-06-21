YouTuber, 2 others turn themselves in on charges of trespassing in abandoned Century III Mall

Three Ohio men surrender to authorities for Centry III Mall break in

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A YouTuber and two other men from Ohio turned themselves in on trespassing charges after police said they broke into the abandoned Century III Mall.

Police said 23-year-old Brody Lones of New Lexington, Ohio, and his two friends, 27-year-old Christopher Cross and 22-year-old Drake Pierce, drove to Century III Mall in late May, broke in through a door that led into the Old Navy store and then started shooting video.

At one point, police said Brody Lones shot a video of Christopher Cross shooting mall decorations with a bow and arrow. Then Lones allegedly videotaped Drake Pierce throwing objects from the upper floor to the lower floors.

The trio ran into a man and a woman who police said also entered the mall illegally. On June 4, police said Lones posted the video on his YouTube video channel Exploring with Brody. Someone saw the video and reported it to West Mifflin police.

During the investigation, detectives identified a man from Clairton the trio encountered. Detectives got a warrant and the suspect turned himself in.

Earlier this month, a teenager fell through the roof of the mall and was hospitalized. The chief said since then, he's been charged with trespassing. Police also arrested three vandals in May and responded to an arson in April

Last week, West Mifflin leaders wrapped up a meeting without making a decision on whether to condemn the mall.

Officials said a task force has been formed to crack down on trespassers.