Jury finds Robert Bowers guilty on all counts related to Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A jury found Robert Bowers, the man accused of shooting and killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue, guilty on all counts.

Just before noon on Friday, the jury returned from more than five hours of deliberations over two days. In total, Bowers was facing 63 counts.

The full list of counts can be found below.

For counts 1-11, Bowers was found guilty on all counts of "obstruction of the free exercise of religious beliefs."

For counts 12-22, he was found guilty on all counts of "willfully causing bodily injury because of actual or perceived religion."

For counts 23-33, he was found guilty on all counts of "use and discharge of a firearm to murder."

For counts 34 and 35, he was found guilty on all counts of "obstruction or attempted obstruction of the free exercise of religious beliefs."

For counts 36 and 37, he was found guilty on all counts of "willfully causing bodily injury."

For counts 38 and 39, he was found guilty on all counts of "use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence."

For counts 40-47, he was found guilty on all counts of "obstruction or attempted obstruction of the free exercise of religious beliefs."

For counts 48-51 he was found guilty on all counts of "obstruction or attempted obstruction of the free exercise of religious beliefs."

Finally, on counts 52-63, he was found guilty on all counts of "use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence."

The jury broke on Thursday after just a couple of hours of deliberation.

When they returned this morning, they broke deliberation to ask the judge a question regarding the charge of "intent to kill" and if Bowers needed to know who people were in order to have the intent to kill them.

Support is available for those in need during the trial

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

Phone: 412-697-3534

Email: info@1027HealingPartnership.org

Website: 1027healingpartnership.org

More resources can be found here.

We will have full coverage of the verdict throughout the day on KDKA-TV, CBS News Pittsburgh, and here on KDKA.com