South Park High School student helps classmate with autism during graduation: 'Can't thank her enough'

SOUTH PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- One young woman gave up her big moment so a classmate could have his at a local high school's graduation ceremony.

When South Park High School's class of 2023 was lined up to receive their well-earned diplomas, Tina Ference held her breath when it came time for her son Nick to get his.

"Sitting in the stands, I was not sure what to expect," she said.

Nick has autism and is non-verbal. Facing the crowd and all that activity got to him a little bit and he froze up.

"My heart felt like it almost stopped and I was going to be sick then I saw her walking toward him. And it was very emotional," Tina said.

Delanie Ferguson went up to Nick to help him.

"I just went up behind him and said, 'Nick, come on, you gotta go get your diploma,' then we went to get our pictures and I said 'you can wait for me and we can walk together to our seats,'" Delanie said.

And that's exactly what they did, allowing a young man who earned his moment in the sun to enjoy it. With the help of his communication regulation partner Maggie Rice, Nick told us about that special moment with a special friend.

"She made my world better. Can't thank her enough. She gave me the confidence to keep going," he said.

"I felt like what she did miss is her name being called. And her moment in the spotlight, and she did it so selflessly," Tina said.

Delaine, however, thinks differently.

"I think I'm getting so much attention for doing an everyday thing," she said.

"At the end of the day, it doesn't hurt anyone to just be nice and be kind to other people."