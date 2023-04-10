Permanent health clinic opens in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine helped cut the ribbon Monday on a new permanent health clinic in East Palestine.

Officials say it will take care of primary care needs as well as perform tests and examinations for those worried the historic derailment is making them sick.

"It will be a primary care clinic. ... We will treat newborns up to the oldest members of the community," Dr. Gretchen Nickell said.

A part of East Liverpool City Hospital, the clinic will also be geared to help with ailments some people believe are part of what happened on Feb. 2.

"We will also be able to provide screening tests as it relates to the train derailment," Nickell said.

Some residents say the clinic is certainly needed.

"A little bit more than a Band-Aid, but still it will help people out," resident William Hugar said.

DeWine also visited a farm Monday where the Ohio Department of Agriculture is doing derailment impact testing of its own on crops.

"Anywhere from winter wheat to alfalfa, anywhere there are grass pastures where the livestock is going to be out eating in the fields," Brian Baldridge, director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, said.

According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, officials will test about 30 farms over the next week.

If you are interested in the clinic, it's by appointment only and runs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.