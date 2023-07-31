Watch CBS News
Local News

Pa. State Police investigating deadly stabbing onboard Greyhound bus traveling from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C.

By Jessica Guay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. State Police investigating deadly stabbing onboard Greyhound bus traveling from Pittsburgh to Wa
Pa. State Police investigating deadly stabbing onboard Greyhound bus traveling from Pittsburgh to Wa 01:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- State Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that took place on a Greyhound bus traveling along the Parkway East.

It's unclear when exactly the stabbing occurred, but KDKA's news crew overnight witnessed numerous police vehicles stopped alongside the bus in Penn Hills. 

screenshot-2023-07-31-040722.png
KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

The bus was scheduled to leave Pittsburgh just before 7:30 p.m., but was delayed, eventually leaving just before 10:15 p.m., according to Greyhound's bus tracker.

The bus was set to stop in Harrisburg, York, and Baltimore before arriving in Washington, D.C. 

It's unclear what prompted the stabbing, how many people were injured, or if anyone has been taken into custody.

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation into the incident. 

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Jessica Guay
Jessica Guay - KDKA

Jessica Guay joined KDKA as a reporter in February 2021. Before joining KDKA, Jessica was a morning anchor and reporter at WJAC in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She was also an anchor and reporter at WCHS in Charleston, West Virginia, and at WTOV in Steubenville, Ohio.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 4:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.