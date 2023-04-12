Watch CBS News
Tractor-trailer dangles from overpass in Washington County

SOUTH STRABANE, Pa. (KDKA) — A tractor-trailer was dangling from an overpass in Washington County on Wednesday. 

Dispatchers said the crash happened where I-79 meets the I-70 East/West split at South Junction.

(Photo: KDKA/NewsChopper 2)
(Photo: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

There's been no word on any injuries or what led up to the crash. 

A pile of cardboard boxes could be seen spilled onto the ramp down below. As crews were trying to pull the tractor-trailer over the edge of the overpass, part of it sheared off and also fell below. 

The tractor-trailer is no longer dangling off the overpass, but as of 5:30 p.m., crews were still at the scene cleaning up.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 4:40 PM

