Tractor-trailer dangles from overpass in Washington County

SOUTH STRABANE, Pa. (KDKA) — A tractor-trailer was dangling from an overpass in Washington County on Wednesday.

Dispatchers said the crash happened where I-79 meets the I-70 East/West split at South Junction.

(Photo: KDKA/NewsChopper 2)

NewsChopper2

(Photo: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

There's been no word on any injuries or what led up to the crash.

A pile of cardboard boxes could be seen spilled onto the ramp down below. As crews were trying to pull the tractor-trailer over the edge of the overpass, part of it sheared off and also fell below.

The tractor-trailer is no longer dangling off the overpass, but as of 5:30 p.m., crews were still at the scene cleaning up.

MORE PHOTOS: Click here

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.