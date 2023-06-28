Live Updates: Canadian wildfire smoke clouds Pittsburgh skies, air quality alerts issued for Western Pa.get the free app
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Skies throughout the Pittsburgh area are becoming consumed with smoke from Canadian wildfires as the sun begins to come up here in Western Pennsylvania.
A Code Red air quality alert has been issued by the Department of Environmental Protection for several Pennsylvania counties.
On a Code Red day, the DEP said young children, older people and those with respiratory problems are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should avoid outdoor activities. Everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
Return of Canadian wildfire smoke impacts air quality
Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to poor air quality.
For most, a red day is just a current annoyance that will impact you very little.
For those who have young lungs and are dealing with heart and lung disease, today could be a struggle. Just small tasks outside could lead to being overly taxed and winded.
Here's the thing, it is increasingly looking like we are going to hit the purple 'very unhealthy' level with air quality today with fine particulate matter levels over 200.
If we hit the purple level, I would expect some pools and other public places would decide to close down for the day.
The good news is that while today's air quality will be poor, things should improve drastically for Thursday with 'moderate air quality' forecast.
Parts of Beaver, Mercer counties downgraded into 'very unhealthy' range
Early Wednesday morning, air quality readings in Beaver Falls and Farrell were reading in the purple range of 'very unhealthy.'
Smoke consumes Pittsburgh skies
As the sun began to come up in Downtown Pittsburgh, smoke quickly consumed the skies, making it nearly impossible to even see the city skyline from the West End Overlook.