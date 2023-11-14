Damar Hamlin takes first defensive snap of the season since last season's on-field collapse

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (KDKA) -- Nearly one year after going into cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field while playing for the Bills, Damar Hamlin saw his first defensive game action of the season on defense and made a tackle last night in Buffalo.

Hamlin, a McKees Rocks native and graduate of Central Catholic High School and the University of Pittsburgh, took his first defensive snap of the year with just under two minutes left in Monday night's game against the Denver Broncos.

When he came into the game on defense, Hamlin received a standing ovation from the Highmark Stadium crowd.

Damar Hamlin gets his first defensive snap of the season and a standing ovation….pic.twitter.com/EC7wExkgPW — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 14, 2023

A short time later, with around 45 seconds left in the game, Hamlin made a tackle, bringing down Broncos tight end Adam Trautman near the sideline.

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) tackles Denver Broncos tight end Adam Trautman (82) after a catch in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium November 13, 2023. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Broncos won the game 24-22 with a field goal as time expired.

Hamlin's first game action of the season came earlier this year in a Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins when he was used on the Bills' special teams unit for kick returns.

During the preseason, Hamlin played against the Indianapolis Colts. He recorded three solo tackles in the game and helped the Bills earn a 23-19 victory.

For Hamlin, it was a long road and recovery to return to the field after he went into cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field in Cincinnati while facing the Bengals on Monday Night Football in January.

His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was hospitalized in critical condition and was discharged from the hospital around a week after the collapse.

The Bills will host the visiting New York Jets on Sunday with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m.