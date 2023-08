Convicted gunman Robert Bowers to be formally sentenced to death in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Convicted gunman Robert Bowers is set to be formally sentenced to death today at the federal courthouse in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial.

On Wednesday, jurors unanimously agreed upon the sentence of death for the shooting and killing of 11 worshippers inside the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill on October 27, 2018.

During the 37 days of trial, the jury saw picture evidence of the brutal murders of each of the 11 victims shot at close range with an AR-15 rifle.

The deceased victims were Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil and David Rosenthal, Daniel Stein, Bernice and Sylvan Simon, Irving Younger, and Melvin Wax. It was the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

The jury heard the testimony of victims, of police, and of family members who described their immeasurable loss.

In the first phase of the trial in June, Bowers was found guilty of all 63 federal charges he faced.

Then in July, the jury determined the convicted gunman was eligible to face the death penalty. And yesterday, that was the recommendation.

The families of the victims were inside the courtroom as the verdict came in. They fought back tears and comforted each other, while the defendant showed little emotion.

Now that the jury has voted to impose the death penalty, the gunman will likely be headed to the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Of the 43 federal prisoners sentenced to death in this country, 42 are being held in Terre Haute without possibility of release, each spending their days alone in a 12-by-7 foot, single-inmate cell, awaiting execution.

Recapping the defense's arguments

In their final push in the penalty phase of the trial, the defense spent their time trying to convince the jury that the convicted gunman should be spared the death penalty because of mental illness.

Witnesses for the defense testified that if the convicted gunman is sentenced to life in prison, it would still be considered a harsh punishment.

Prison expert Maureen Baird testified that if sentenced to life without the possibility of a release, Bowers would likely be sent to the federal supermax prison in Florence, Colorado. It is a facility designed to house inmates who are too highly profiled or present too great a security risk for even a maximum security prison.

In a surprise motion filing last week, the defense requested the remains of the convicted gunman's father be exhumed for DNA testing. The request, which was ultimately denied by Judge Robert Colville, came following the prosecution's raising of doubts that Randall Bowers is the biological father of Robert Bowers

In the final sentencing phase of the trial, the defense presented mental health experts who have testified the gunman genetically inherited the family's history of schizophrenia and should not be sentenced to execution.

Dr. Katherine Porterfield, an expert who testified about mental health issues, was on the stand, detailing the convicted gunman's troubled childhood.

Recapping victim impact statements

The prosecution called family members of the victims to the stand to give victim impact statements. The wife and son of victim Dan Stein took the stand; and then, Michele Rosenthal, the sister of victims David and Cecil Rosenthal, talked about her two younger brothers.

Andrea Wedner summed up the loss she feels as a pain in all the small moments when talking about her mother, Rose Mallinger.

"I'm haunted by what happened to me and by what I saw and what I heard that day," she told the jury.

The jury also heard victim impact statements from Dan Leger, who dropped from 145 pounds on the day of the shooting down to 110 pounds in the hospital. He couldn't even speak, and said he wrote to his wife on a piece of paper "let me go" because he thought he'd never recover from his injuries.

The brother-in-law of Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz took the stand, stating how his brother-in-law just wanted to help people, which is why he got into family medicine, saying that he would even make house calls after hours. He added that many people in the family have changed their professions since the deadly shooting to do things to more directly help people, as Dr. Rabinowitz did.

Michelle Weiss, the daughter of the slain couple Sylvan and Bernice Simon, said she spoke with her mother every day and was asked what life is like without her.

"I lost my best friend, my confidant, lost my most important people in my life in one day," she said. "It's very hard for me to go on. We don't have holidays anymore, nothing is the same."

Anthony Feinberg, the son of Joyce Feinberg, called his mother "the central cog" in his family who has left such a void.

In earlier testimony, Margaret Durachko, the wife of Richard Gottfried, was the first of more than 20 family members to take the stand during this phase of the trial and testified of how her whole life was turned upside down following the mass shooting at the synagogue.

Diane Rosenthal, the sister of Cecil and David Rosenthal, testified that when they were diagnosed early with Fragile X syndrome, her parents insisted they be raised at home with her and her sister Michelle rather than be put in an institution. The boys, she said, were a gift with an infectious joy for life which they spread throughout the neighborhood.

Testifying on videotape, Cecil and David Rosenthal's mother said she thanks God for her sons and couldn't be more proud to be their mother but now they are gone.

