Fallen McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski to be laid to rest
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The McKeesport community will come together today to say a final farewell to fallen police officer Sean Sluganski, who was killed in the line of duty.
Just over one week ago, Officer Sluganski was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic incident in McKeesport.
Another officer, Chuck Thomas, was shot and wounded during the incident.
In the wake of Officer Sluganski's tragic death, the McKeesport community has come together to heal and now prepare to wish a final farewell to the 32-year-old hometown hero who protected and served the tight-knit Mon Valley community.
The funeral mass is set to begin at 12:00 p.m. at St. Albert the Great church in Baldwin Borough, followed by a procession through the City of McKeesport. Officer Sluganski's interment will then take place at the Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pleasant Hills.
Streaming coverage of the funeral mass and the procession will be live on CBS News Pittsburgh.
School districts making schedule adjustments for Tuesday's funeral plans
School districts in the Mon Valley and South Hills will be making adjustments to their learning plans today to accomodate the funeral of Officer Sluganski.
The McKeesport Area School District is utilizing remote learning in order to give the community a chance to pay their respects.
Nearby South Allegheny School District will also go remote due to anticipated traffic delays and interruptions.
Lastly, the Baldwin-Whitehall School District will learn remotely to avoid transporting students during the funeral and procession throughout the area where the mass is being held.