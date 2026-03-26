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NFL Draft in Pittsburgh: Latest updates on transit, traffic, events and more

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
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Mike Darnay

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The 2026 NFL Draft is heading to Pittsburgh this April. The impacts will be felt region-wide. 

Here is all the latest information you need to know about events, getting around, and the impact where you live.  
 

Market Square and Arts Landing projects to be completed before the draft

As the NFL draft is rapidly approaching, the countdown is on for major redevelopment projects to be completed in Market Square and at the Arts Landing.

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership President and CEO Jeremy Waldrup said that missing the deadline for the projects is not an option. 

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The clock is ticking for the ongoing redevelopment project in Downtown Pittsburgh's Market Square.Work is underway on a major project that is reshaping Market Square ahead of the upcoming 2026 NFL draft. Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Jeremy Stockdill

"It may look like there is still a lot of work to be done, but we can 100% guarantee that they will be ready and open for the NFL draft and then for a whole season chock-full of activities," Waldrup said.

Read the full story.

By Chris Hoffman, John Shumway
 

PPS students to learn remotely during the NFL draft

When the NFL draft comes to Pittsburgh, students from Pittsburgh Public Schools will be learning remotely.

The district said it will transition to asynchronous teaching and learning on April 22, 23, and 24 to help cut down on transportation challenges, minimize school operation disruptions, and ensure that students are able to learn safely and effectively.   

Read the full story.

By Mike Darnay
 

P3R holding 5K as part of NFL draft weekend festivities

The PicksBURGH Draft Day 5K will take place on Saturday, April 25 as the race steps off near PNC Park and finishes near Point State Park.

P3R said the 5K will give people a chance to run or walk the course while "soaking in the excitement surrounding one of Pittsburgh's biggest sporting events ever."

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The PicksBURGH Draft Day 5K will be held on April 25 as part of the upcoming NFL Draft festivities on the city's North Shore. Photo Credit: P3R

Read the full story.

By Mike Darnay
 

Trees being removed from the North Shore to make room for NFL draft setup

Dozens of trees are being removed from Pittsburgh's North Shore.

Nearly 50 trees along Art Rooney Avenue and West General Robinson Street near Acrisure Stadium were marked for removal to accommodate infrastructure and public safety requirements.

Read the full story.

By Chilekasi Adele
 

Map shows where draft stage will be

The NFL draft will take over the North Shore and Point State Park, with a map showing where many of the key attractions will be, including the draft stage. 

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A map shows where the NFL draft stage and other areas will be during the three-day event in April.  Photo Credit: Visit Pittsburgh
By Michael Guise
 

How will the NFL draft impact everyday parking on the North Shore and in Downtown Pittsburgh?

With less than one month until the NFL draft comes to Pittsburgh, many are wondering how their parking situation will be affected in the city.

Several Pittsburgh parking operators said your best bet is to get a monthly lease now to avoid expensive rates when the NFL draft arrives.

Parking operators are also encouraging people to work from home if that's an option.

Read the full story.

By John Shumway
 

Here's what the NFL draft setup will be like on the North Shore and in Point State Park

Pittsburgh's NFL draft events will be held on the city's North Shore and in Point State Park with a unique setup split by the Allegheny River.

The draft's theater and main stage will be set up outside Acrisure Stadium and is expected to take up more area than a football field.

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When the NFL Draft comes to Pittsburgh, events will be split between the city's North Shore and Point State Park with a unique setup split by the Allegheny River. Photo Credit: NFL / Visit Pittsburgh

Elements of the NFL Draft Experience, the league's interactive fan festival, will be held at Point State Park, transforming the famous Downtown green space.  

Organizers said the area will feature interactive exhibits, youth programming, and food and beverage offerings for fans of all ages.

Read the full story.

By Mike Darnay

Madeline Bartos, Michael Guise and Patrick Damp contributed to this report.

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