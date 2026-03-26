NFL Draft in Pittsburgh: Latest updates on transit, traffic, events and more
The 2026 NFL Draft is heading to Pittsburgh this April. The impacts will be felt region-wide.
- The NFL Draft is April 23-25
- Draft events will be centered around Acrisure Stadium, Point State Park and the North Shore
- VisitPittsburgh said that between 500,000 and 700,00 people are expected to come to the city for the NFL Draft
- Road closures ahead of the draft will be implemented in six phases
Here is all the latest information you need to know about events, getting around, and the impact where you live.
Market Square and Arts Landing projects to be completed before the draft
As the NFL draft is rapidly approaching, the countdown is on for major redevelopment projects to be completed in Market Square and at the Arts Landing.
Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership President and CEO Jeremy Waldrup said that missing the deadline for the projects is not an option.
"It may look like there is still a lot of work to be done, but we can 100% guarantee that they will be ready and open for the NFL draft and then for a whole season chock-full of activities," Waldrup said.
PPS students to learn remotely during the NFL draft
When the NFL draft comes to Pittsburgh, students from Pittsburgh Public Schools will be learning remotely.
The district said it will transition to asynchronous teaching and learning on April 22, 23, and 24 to help cut down on transportation challenges, minimize school operation disruptions, and ensure that students are able to learn safely and effectively.
P3R holding 5K as part of NFL draft weekend festivities
The PicksBURGH Draft Day 5K will take place on Saturday, April 25 as the race steps off near PNC Park and finishes near Point State Park.
P3R said the 5K will give people a chance to run or walk the course while "soaking in the excitement surrounding one of Pittsburgh's biggest sporting events ever."
Trees being removed from the North Shore to make room for NFL draft setup
Dozens of trees are being removed from Pittsburgh's North Shore.
Nearly 50 trees along Art Rooney Avenue and West General Robinson Street near Acrisure Stadium were marked for removal to accommodate infrastructure and public safety requirements.
Map shows where draft stage will be
The NFL draft will take over the North Shore and Point State Park, with a map showing where many of the key attractions will be, including the draft stage.
How will the NFL draft impact everyday parking on the North Shore and in Downtown Pittsburgh?
With less than one month until the NFL draft comes to Pittsburgh, many are wondering how their parking situation will be affected in the city.
Several Pittsburgh parking operators said your best bet is to get a monthly lease now to avoid expensive rates when the NFL draft arrives.
Parking operators are also encouraging people to work from home if that's an option.
Here's what the NFL draft setup will be like on the North Shore and in Point State Park
Pittsburgh's NFL draft events will be held on the city's North Shore and in Point State Park with a unique setup split by the Allegheny River.
The draft's theater and main stage will be set up outside Acrisure Stadium and is expected to take up more area than a football field.
Elements of the NFL Draft Experience, the league's interactive fan festival, will be held at Point State Park, transforming the famous Downtown green space.
Organizers said the area will feature interactive exhibits, youth programming, and food and beverage offerings for fans of all ages.