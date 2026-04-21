Map shows events and activities for NFL draft in Pittsburgh

A detailed map of the NFL draft campus shows where attendees can find the stage, NFL Draft Experience and more activities on the North Shore and at Point State Park on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The draft gets underway on Thursday night, with fans from all over coming to Pittsburgh to watch their favorite team make picks over the three-day event. Here's what fans need to know before coming to Pittsburgh.

A detailed map shows where the NFL draft stage and other areas will be during the three-day event this week. (Photo Credit: NFL)

Where is the draft stage?

The Draft Theater and Main Stage are on the North Shore, outside of Acrisure Stadium. Other events and activities on the North Shore include the Play 60 Zone, a watch party at Acrisure Stadium, a flag football field, a beer hall, the NFL museum and other photo opportunities, like the NFL Draft Photo Frames.

The Draft Theater is only available to invited ticket holders, the NFL says. However, fans will have a chance to be selected for standing room seating, depending on availability, as the draft goes on, the league added.

North Shore concessions

Concessions on the North Shore are Crazy Horse Coffee, Fry Bar, Mobile Chef International Foods, Steel City Hot Dogs and Tennessee Crushed Water Ice.

Point State Park events

The NFL Draft Experience is a free fan festival centered at Point State Park in Downtown Pittsburgh. It will feature activities, food, drinks and NFL exhibits for fans of all ages. It is open Thursday and Friday from noon to 10 p.m., and open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The red carpet event before the start of the draft on Thursday is set for Point State Park. It is where the draft's top prospects will step out in style before hearing their names called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Other draft events at Point State Park include an autograph stage, a field goal challenge, an NFL shop and photo opportunities with the Steelers' Vince Lombardi Trophies.

A map shows where the NFL draft stage and other areas will be during the three-day event in April. (Photo Credit: Visit Pittsburgh)

The NFL OnePass app is needed for free entry to the NFL Draft Experience.

Point State Park concessions

Live Fresh Juicery, P's Bird Wagon, Pattie's Pastries, Remo's Catering, The Roaming Bean, Secretos de mis Abuelos, Street Fries and Vitalia Wood Fired Oven are the concessions at Point State Park.