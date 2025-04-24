Who is Derrick Harmon, the Steelers' first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Pittsburgh doing due diligence in Green Bay as NFL Draft kicks off

Pittsburgh doing due diligence in Green Bay as NFL Draft kicks off

Pittsburgh doing due diligence in Green Bay as NFL Draft kicks off

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday.

Harmon's name was called at No. 21 overall. Here's everything to know about the team's newest rookie.

Where did Derrick Harmon go to college?

Harmon played the first three seasons of his college career at Michigan State before transferring to Oregon for the 2024 season.

He became one of the best defensive linemen in college football, tallying 45 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games with the Ducks.

The redshirt junior was named a second-team Associated Press All-American. He also took home second-team All-Big Ten honors from the media and third-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches.

Why did the Pittsburgh Steelers draft Derrick Harmon?

The Steelers needed to address their depth on the defensive line, and Harmon has the chance to start as a rookie.

According to Pro Football Focus, the 21-year-old Harmon led all Football Bowl Subdivision interior defensive linemen with 55 total pressures generated, which tied for the 12th-most among all FBS players.

"The other day when we met, we talked about certain guys we would not trade away from, and this was one of those players," Steelers general manager Omar Khan told the media after the pick.

Kham said the "phone was ringing" and the team had "some serious conversations" about trading the pick, but they decided to draft Harmon.

"It was an easy choice for us," Khan said.

Harmon will help sure up Pittsburgh's interior defensive line, something fans have been calling for after the team's loss in the Wild Card Round to the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers gave up 186 yards rushing to Derrick Henry and 81 yards rushing to Lamar Jackson.

"For us, it starts inside and upfront, and this is a guy that is capable of dominating that space versus the run and the pass," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said after the pick.

"He has Steeler DNA," Tomlin added.

Derrick Harmon's NFL Combine numbers

Harmon measured in at 6-foot-4, 313 pounds at the NFL Combine. He has 34 3/8-inch arms and 10 3/8-inch hands.

He ran a 4.95-second 40-yard dash and had a 1.74-second 10-yard split.

Who did the Steelers draft in the first round last year?

Pittsburgh selected Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

The Steelers selected the offensive lineman at No. 20 overall after his decorated career with the Washington Huskies.

Fautanu played in one game last season before suffering a season-ending injury.