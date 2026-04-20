Pittsburgh officials discuss importance of youth safety ahead of NFL draft

With the NFL draft now three days away, Pittsburgh Public Safety, Pittsburgh Public Schools, and community organizations are now focusing on young people. They want to ensure they stay safe and engaged during the draft.

Rowdy behavior across Downtown Pittsburgh has become somewhat common in recent times.

"We're seeing almost daily groups of 40 to 50 to 60 or 70 juveniles in space, being disorderly," said Lt. Robert Monticelli, supervisor of the Downtown Public Safety Center.

Monticelli said some of those young people have committed crimes as well, ranging from disorderly conduct to even robberies and aggravated assaults.

Ahead of the draft, Pittsburgh police and other organizations at a press conference Monday morning said they're not having any of it.

Chief Jason Lando said there is "zero tolerance" for behavior that undermines safety and enjoyment. He stressed that the draft is for young people as well, but that there will be repercussions for those acting out of line.

"These actions will not be ignored, and there will be consequences," Lando said.

Sheldon Williams, the director of Pittsburgh Public Safety, said the city's main goal is to have a "safe, enjoyable event," calling it "once-in-a-generation."

Parents should act as parents, guardians, and caretakers. Youth should use common sense and have common courtesy, Williams said.

Lando says officers will be out in significant numbers, along with outreach and community partners.

"We look at them as the first line of defense," Monticelli said. "They are out there, they come from the communities, they know these individuals."

Pittsburgh Public Schools' superintendent, Dr. Wayne Walters, said the district has taken a serious role in setting expectations for students as well, adding that PPS brought students to the district's central administration building for a pre-NFL draft conversation on student safety last week.

Walters said they are working to create a culture of safety, accountability, and community pride.

"What stood out most in that space was the voice of our students," Walters said. "They spoke about pride in their city. They spoke about responsibility. They spoke about their role in making sure this is a positive experience for everyone."