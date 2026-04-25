Last day of NFL draft in Pittsburgh will have rainy and windy weather

Today will be soggy for the NFL, especially in the morning with rain and a few heavy downpours. Nothing severe is expected, but it will be windy this afternoon with gusts around 20mph.

Wind gusts throughout the day on Saturday KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures will stay steady in the low to mid 60s throughout the morning and afternoon, then by midnight, we will be around 50 degrees.

Conditions over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers lingering, so grab the rain jacket if you'll be outside.

Hourly Forecast

9 a.m.: 62° Rain

Noon: 63° Showers

3 p.m.: 62° Cloudy

6 p.m.: 60° Cloudy

On Sunday, the dry weather returns, but it'll be cooler with highs in the low 60s.

On Monday, our highs are back in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies before our next round of rain and possible storms arrive on Tuesday.

Rain and windy conditions continue on Wednesday with highs near 70 before we cool down to the mid-60s on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs possibly only in the upper 50s on Friday.