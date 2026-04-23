Counterfeit NFL merchandise seized from Pittsburgh's Strip District, AG's office says

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office said that its agents seized counterfeit merchandise from Pittsburgh's Strip District ahead of the 2026 NFL draft.

"The NFL Draft hasn't started yet, but our agents are hard at work," the AG's office said, sharing a photo of the merchandise that it says agents from the Organized Retail Crime Section seized.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office said that agents from the Organized Retail Crime Section seized counterfeit merchandise from Pittsburgh's Strip District ahead of the 2026 NFL draft. Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office

The merchandise seized appeared to include hats, sunglasses, blankets and more.

The Attorney General's Office said it wants everyone to have a fun and safe draft experience while warning people that the spectacle event provides opportunities for "criminals and bad actors" to take advantage of people.

"This event has caused a lot of excitement for the city of Pittsburgh, football fans, and everyone planning to attend the many events surrounding the draft — I wish you all a safe and enjoyable weekend," Attorney General Sunday previously said. "To the bad actors with ill intentions who think they can blend into the crowds and prey on unsuspecting visitors — think twice, we will be watching. Along with our partners, we will be on site in full force."

Fans are encouraged to shop only at trusted retail locations and to be careful of deals that may seem too good to be true.