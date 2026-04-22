A Pennsylvania company quickly personalizes NFL draft jerseys. Here's how they do it.

A company with roots in western Pennsylvania works quickly to print the names on the jerseys of the NFL draft picks.

Since 2012, Stahls' has worked behind the scenes to make the jerseys as fast as possible on draft night.

"We are backstage with a couple of our heat presses and some other components that we make beforehand," said Zach Ellsworth, senior vice president of enterprise business operations at Stahls'. "Just to be ready for any combination of player name and team that player is going to. We get the call with the pick, and we have under two minutes to decorate that jersey and hand it to the commissioner to give to the player on stage."

Stahls' operates two facilities here in western Pennsylvania. It has a Hotronix factory in Greene County, where its heat presses are made and shipped worldwide. It also has a decorating and fulfillment center in Fayette County, where it produces jerseys not just for the NFL, but for the NBA, NHL and all leagues in between.

But this week, the spotlight is on its home turf.

"Everybody knows the NFL draft," said Jon Stange, quality experience manager at Stahls' Hotronix. "Especially in southwest Pennsylvania, football is ingrained in us. So being a Steelers fan and being able to have the draft here in Pittsburgh is even more exciting for us."

And when the first-round picks are called on Thursday, the company's local team will be ready to deliver.