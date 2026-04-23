What is the NFL draft's bag policy in Pittsburgh? Here's what you can and can't bring.

The NFL draft is an all-day event, but just like going to a football game, fans are limited in the size of bags they can bring.

Fans will go through "airport level screening" at entrances, and while some bags are allowed, the NFL is encouraging people to leave their bags at home so they can get in more quickly. Security screening begins at noon on Thursday and Friday and at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

NFL draft's bag policy

Fans have to bring clear bags that aren't bigger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. Bags that aren't clear are allowed, but they have to be small, no bigger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

Clear bags can't have any "hardware or décor" that conceals them, and a logo can only be on one side. Fans who aren't as worried about a fashionable option can bring one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags.

What else isn't allowed?

There's a non-exhaustive list online of items that aren't allowed, though the NFL says exceptions and accommodations may be made for medical reasons.

Fans can't bring any outside food or beverages. However, empty reusable water bottles are allowed, and people with medical dietary restrictions can bring food.

Animals aren't allowed, except for service animals. Weapons, footballs, motorized scooters and skateboards, chairs and umbrellas aren't allowed.

Strollers are allowed, but diaper bags will be subject to an inspection.

Small cameras and binoculars are permitted, but professional-grade cameras and recording equipment are reserved only for credentialed media.

"Prohibited items and items determined to be inappropriate or unsafe for entry into the secure perimeter will be the responsibility of the fan and cannot be accepted, stored, or checked in by NFL or Pittsburgh Police Department," the NFL's website says.