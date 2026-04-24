PHOTOS: Steelers first round draft pick Max Iheanachor playing college football at Arizona State

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Arizona State offensive lineman Max Iheanachor with the 21st pick in the 2026 NFL draft on Thursday night.

The Steelers took Iheanachor to help address their offensive line depth, which was one of their draft needs.

Iheanachor was one of the best offensive tackles in all of college football at Arizona State.

Here are photos of his time playing for the Sun Devils.

MANHATTAN, KS - NOVEMBER 16: Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) looks to block as quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) starts to run in the fourth quarter of a Big 12 game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and Kansas State Wildcats on November 16, 2024 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, KS. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

STILLWATER, OK - NOVEMBER 2: Running back Cam Skattebo #4 is helped off the field by right tackle Max Iheanachor #58 of the Arizona State Sun Devils after scoring a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys with 21 seconds left in the second quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium on November 2, 2024 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Arizona State won 42-21. Brian Bahr / Getty Images

TUCSON, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 30: Running back Cam Skattebo #4 of the Arizona State Sun Devils celebrates with offensive lineman Max Iheanachor #58 after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half of the NCAAF game at Arizona Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. The Suns Devils defeated the Wildcats 49-7. Kelsey Grant / Getty Images

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 21: Max Iheanachor #58 of the Arizona State Sun Devils lines up during the first half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Lubbock, Texas. John E. Moore III / Getty Images

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 21: Max Iheanachor #58 of the Arizona State Sun Devils prepares to block during the first half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Lubbock, Texas. John E. Moore III / Getty Images