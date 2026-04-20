Gateway Clipper Fleet to shuttle NFL draft attendees between North Shore and Point State Park

With the hundreds of thousands expected to attend the NFL draft in Pittsburgh this week, plans are in place to get them around the city and the draft's footprint. One of those ways includes the Gateway Clipper Fleet.

What is the Gateway Clipper?

The Gateway Clipper Fleet moves thousands of people from Station Square to the North Shore for Steelers, Pitt and Pirates games. Starting on Thursday, the first day of the draft, the five-boat fleet will be all hands on deck for the expected crowds.

"We expect a whole new group of people from other states, from all over the United States, from all over the world, to be here, and we'll be one of the forms of transportation they use," Gateway Clipper Fleet president Terry Wirginis said.

Gateway Clipper NFL draft schedule

Wirginis said there will be two boats inside the draft's footprint on Friday and Saturday, going from the Point State Park to the North Shore. Those boats will be free, and travelers won't have to go through security after they reach the other side. Those will run every 15 minutes.

"We're just not sure where people are going to go at this point. We've never experienced it. When is Point State Park going to fill up? When will Acrisure and the area outside Acrisure fill up?" Wirginis said.

Outside the draft's footprint, three boats will run from Station Square to PNC Park Thursday through Saturday. Those are $10 each way and will run on 25-minute loops. People will have to go through security before they can enter the draft footprint. Wirginis is confident the Gateway Clipper Fleet can handle the traffic.

"I hope so. It's a lot of people. We'll find out, I guess. I'm comfortable we will do everything we can," Wirginis said.

Wirginis expects tens of thousands of people to use the boats, and they will have security on their fleet. He said for people who need to buy tickets, the best way will be to order them online and put them in your phone's wallet.