Photos of NFL draft in Pittsburgh show fans, crowds and excitement

Football fans from all over have flocked to Pittsburgh for the NFL draft, calling it "one for the history books."
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the draft, which is split between Point State Park in Downtown Pittsburgh and Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore.
Steelers Nation is well represented, but there are plenty of other teams represented. And while some locals are visiting, other people traveled from around the country and even from around the world.
You can see photos below that capture the excitement ahead of Round 1 of the NFL draft in Pittsburgh.