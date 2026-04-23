Photos of NFL draft in Pittsburgh show fans, crowds and excitement

Football fans from all over have flocked to Pittsburgh for the NFL draft, calling it "one for the history books."

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the draft, which is split between Point State Park in Downtown Pittsburgh and Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore.

Steelers Nation is well represented, but there are plenty of other teams represented. And while some locals are visiting, other people traveled from around the country and even from around the world.

You can see photos below that capture the excitement ahead of Round 1 of the NFL draft in Pittsburgh.

Fans line up to get into the Draft Experience at Point State Park in Downtown Pittsburgh. (Photo: Ricky Sayer/KDKA)

Steelers fans are well represented during the NFL draft in Pittsburgh. (Photo: KDKA)

Fans gather prior to Round One of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo Credit: Emilee Chinn / Getty Images)

"I don't want to just dress like a guy in a jersey, so I decided to go heavy on the boas, heavy on the necklaces, and found the glasses and big hat," a Tennessee Titans fan said. (Photo: KDKA)

A family of nine made the trek from Albuquerque, New Mexico, turning the draft into a family vacation. (Photo: KDKA)

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 23: Fans gather prior to Round One of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Emilee Chinn / Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have the No. 1 pick in the draft, and fans are ready. (Photo: KDKA)

There are plenty of activities for fans across the draft footprint in Point State Park and the North Shore. (Photo: KDKA)

Fans can take photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Point State Park. (Photo: KDKA)