Afternoon rain and storms possible for 2nd day of NFL draft in Pittsburgh

Today will be the last unseasonably warm day of the month with highs likely hitting the low 80s. Tomorrow's highs will only be in the 60s, with the warmest weather of the day happening at midnight.

Afternoon temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-60s.

Conditions in Pittsburgh - April 24, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

When it comes to rain chances, today's chance for rain will be scattered to isolated with some thunderstorm activity possible. Most of your day will be dry with just a couple of slow-moving cells expected to develop through the day. The highest chance for rain comes in the afternoon to the evening, but our coverage will be just 40 percent at best.

Any rain you see won't last long, less than 20 minutes, but you could see two to three rounds of rain today. I also can't rule out lightning in any cells that pass by, so you want to stay extra vigilant when it comes to the weather today.

The highest chance for rain and storms today comes from 1 p.m. through 9 p.m.

Saturday's best chance for rain comes from sunrise, at around 6:30, through 3 p.m. Mostly rain showers are expected, but expect to see some gusty winds along the cold front that pushes through in the early afternoon. While highs will be in the upper 60s, afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to low 60s. Winds will be out of the west at 5 - 10 mph.

Next week is looking seasonal, with the highest chance for rain coming on Tuesday.

Temperatures so far this month are 8.4° warmer than 'normal.' Temperatures will be closer to average for the rest of the month.