Can fans attend the NFL draft? Here's what you need to know about coming to Pittsburgh.

The NFL draft is in Pittsburgh this week, and if you plan on coming to the city, there are a few things to know about tickets and getting around.

The draft will be held over three days from Thursday to Saturday, with the footprint split between Point State Park and the North Shore.

Do you need a ticket for the NFL draft?

The NFL draft is free to attend. However, fans have to register through the NFL OnePass app or by going to NFL.com/DraftAccess.

No ticket is required. After registering, fans will receive a QR code in the OnePass app that will grant them entry.

Where is the NFL draft?

The free fan festival, called the NFL Draft Experience, will take place at Point State Park in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The Draft Theater and Main Stage will be across the river on the North Shore outside of Acrisure Stadium. Fans will have a standing room only view of the theater, and seating is only for invited guests.

How to get to the NFL draft

Officials are urging people to leave their cars at home and take public transportation. The light rail, colloquially called the "T," can take fans between Downtown and the North Shore, and there will be special bus routes to bring fans into the city.

If you're driving, there will be road closures, so plan ahead. As for parking, Visit Pittsburgh recommends finding a garage Downtown or in Station Square and then using the light rail or Gateway Clipper to reach the North Shore.

What is there to do at the NFL draft?

The NFL Draft Experience on the North Shore is billed as a festival for fans of all ages, with games, exhibits, autograph sessions and concessions. There will also be live music from performers like Steve Aoki, Wiz Khalifa, Bret Michaels, Kane Brown and 2 Chainz.