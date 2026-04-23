Photos show best-dressed prospects at NFL draft in Pittsburgh

Some of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL draft walked the red carpet at Point State Park in Pittsburgh ahead of Round 1 on Thursday night.

Sixteen players will be in the green room during the first round on Thursday, and they all showed off their fashion and style on the red carpet. Here are the best looks from Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, David Bailey and more.

Kadyn Proctor of Alabama arrives prior to the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo Credit: Jason Miller / Getty Images)

Colton Hood of Tennessee arrives prior to the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo Credit: Jason Miller / Getty Images)

Kayden McDonald of Ohio State arrives prior to the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo Credit: Jason Miller / Getty Images)

Rueben Bain Jr. of Miami arrives prior to the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo Credit: Jason Miller / Getty Images)

Jeremiyah Love of Notre Dame arrives prior to the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo Credit: Jason Miller / Getty Images)

Carnell Tate of Ohio State arrives prior to the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo Credit: Jason Miller / Getty Images)

Dillon Thieneman of Oregon arrives prior to the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo Credit: Jason Miller / Getty Images)

Mansoor Delane of LSU arrives prior to the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo Credit: Miller / Getty Images)

Keldric Faulk of Auburn arrives prior to the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo Credit: Jason Miller / Getty Images)

David Bailey of Texas Tech arrives prior to the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo Credit: Jason Miller / Getty Images)