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Photos show best-dressed prospects at NFL draft in Pittsburgh

By
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
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Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

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Some of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL draft walked the red carpet at Point State Park in Pittsburgh ahead of Round 1 on Thursday night. 

Sixteen players will be in the green room during the first round on Thursday, and they all showed off their fashion and style on the red carpet. Here are the best looks from Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, David Bailey and more.  

2026 NFL Draft - Red Carpet
Kadyn Proctor of Alabama arrives prior to the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo Credit: Jason Miller / Getty Images)
2026 NFL Draft - Red Carpet
Colton Hood of Tennessee arrives prior to the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo Credit: Jason Miller / Getty Images)
2026 NFL Draft - Red Carpet
Kayden McDonald of Ohio State arrives prior to the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo Credit: Jason Miller / Getty Images)
2026 NFL Draft - Red Carpet
Rueben Bain Jr. of Miami arrives prior to the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo Credit: Jason Miller / Getty Images)
2026 NFL Draft - Red Carpet
Jeremiyah Love of Notre Dame arrives prior to the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo Credit: Jason Miller / Getty Images)
2026 NFL Draft - Red Carpet
Carnell Tate of Ohio State arrives prior to the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo Credit: Jason Miller / Getty Images)
2026 NFL Draft - Red Carpet
Dillon Thieneman of Oregon arrives prior to the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo Credit: Jason Miller / Getty Images)
2026 NFL Draft - Red Carpet
Mansoor Delane of LSU arrives prior to the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo Credit: Miller / Getty Images)
2026 NFL Draft - Red Carpet
Keldric Faulk of Auburn arrives prior to the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo Credit: Jason Miller / Getty Images)
2026 NFL Draft - Red Carpet
David Bailey of Texas Tech arrives prior to the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo Credit: Jason Miller / Getty Images)
2026 NFL Draft - Red Carpet
Ty Simpson of Alabama arrives prior to the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo Credit: Jason Miller / Getty Images)

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