Map shows Pittsburgh's public transit routes for NFL draft

Officials are urging people not to drive and instead use public transit during the NFL draft in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit says it's expanding its service from Thursday to Saturday, helping move people to, from and between the draft and its events. The footprint takes up Point State Park in Downtown Pittsburgh and part of the North Shore, with the two sites separated by a river.

PRT says there will be extra frequency and capacity on some routes, and four limited-stop draft routes will run from the north, south, east and west. The light rail, colloquially called "the T" by Pittsburghers, will also increase service between Downtown and the North Shore during peak hours.

If you plan on taking public transit, the map below breaks it down. Here's what else you need to know about getting around for the NFL draft in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit routes for the NFL draft (Photo: Visit Pittsburgh)

Light rail service for NFL draft

PRT says the Red and Blue lines will run from the South Hills Village to the North Side Station every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. The Silver Line will run from Library to Washington Junction, where riders can transfer to the Red or Blue lines.

Those going to the North Shore should get off at the North Side Station because Allegheny Station will be closed from Wednesday to Saturday. Those going Downtown can get off at several different stops, though Gateway will get fans the closest to Point State Park.

People using the light rail are encouraged to use the park-and-ride lots. All of them will be open, and most will be free, PRT says. A full list of locations can be found online.

Bus routes for NFL draft

In addition to PRT's usual bus routes, there will be four "Football Flyers" routes, which will run about every 15 minutes on Thursday and Friday, then every 30 minutes on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. each day:

99N – Starts at the McCandless Park and Ride (9700 McKnight Road), travels to the Ross Park and Ride (5204 Perry Highway) and uses the HOV lanes on I-279

99E – Start at the Monroeville Mall and serves every station along the East Busway

99S – Starts at the Large Park and Ride (219 Peters Creek Road) and serves every station along the South Busway.

99W – Start at the University Boulevard Park and Ride (9000 University Boulevard), serve every stop on the West Busway, the Lower Station of the Duquesne Incline, and the Lower Station of the Monongahela Incline

The Football Flyers will serve bus stops near Point State Park in Downtown and a bus stop near PNC Park on the North Shore.

PRT says, unless otherwise noted, all buses will travel their normal routes. A full list can be found on PRT's website.

How much does it cost to ride public transit in Pittsburgh?

From Thursday to Saturday, fares will be free on the light rail system and Monongahela Incline.

Otherwise, fares will remain the same, though a special "Draft Pass" can be bought in the Ready2Ride app, offering unlimited rides for seven days for $25.

How to get between Downtown and the North Shore

Downtown Pittsburgh and the North Shore are separated by a river, but PRT says fans can either walk, take the light rail or ride a boat to get between the two spots.

People can walk on the Roberto Clemente Bridge, which will be closed to cars during the event. The walk from Point State Park to Acrisure Stadium is about 30 minutes.

The T will also run between the two. Fans can get on at a Downtown location, whether it's First Avenue, Steel Plaza, Wood Street or Gateway, and get off at the North Side stop. Gateway is the stop closest to Point State Park.

The Gateway Clipper Fleet will also ferry fans between Point State Park and the North Shore.