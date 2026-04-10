More roads to close in Pittsburgh ahead of the NFL draft. Here's what drivers need to know.

The NFL draft is just two weeks away from coming to Pittsburgh, and with each passing day, more road closures in the city go into place.

Time is ticking, and work is progressing to make sure the footprint of the draft is good to go, because the city is expected to host hundreds of thousands of people.

However, looking ahead to next week, it may be difficult to get around town because the next round of road closures will go into place.

What roads are closed?

As of Friday morning, Art Rooney Avenue, West General Robinson Street, and Scotland Avenue are closed.

Beginning on Monday, more will be added to the list as part of phase two of the closure plan.

The following roads will close:

Casino Drive from Sproat Way

North Shore Drive to Chuck Noll Way

Reedsdale Street to Tony Dorsett Drive

Chuck Noll Way and Tony Dorsett Drive

Those closures will be in place until April 21.

The road closure schedule for the 2026 NFL draft in Pittsburgh (Photo: Visit Pittsburgh)

If you are planning to drive in that area, there will be clearly marked detour signs to help navigate around the closure and get to your destination.

Will local businesses be closed on the North Shore?

There will be limitations and closures around some local businesses on the North Shore due to the road closures.

"We worked really hard to make sure all of the businesses from the casino to businesses on North Shore Drive and PNC Park are all still readily available," said Jared Bachar, President & CEO of Visit Pittsburgh.

First, the Kamin Science Center will be on partial operation beginning on Monday when the roads close. Acrisure Stadium itself will have limited availability, and Stage AE will be off-limits completely.

Residents, businesses prepare for NFL draft impact

While there is frustration over closures that will redirect so much traffic, they are necessary. It's also causing North Side residents to have to adapt.

"I'm going to do my best not to go out of the house," said Jackie Fields. "I've been going the opposite direction and figuring out which way I have to go now."

For the crews working near the stadium, this is the next step in making sure the entire area is ready for the big event.

"This next phase of road closures helps us get prepared for all of those activities; there's a lot of build-out of infrastructure, new structures being built, new draft amenities in and around that site," Bachar said.

Looking beyond phase two, there are six total phases of road closures that'll happen from now until the draft.