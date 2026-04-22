Drones will be banned during NFL draft in Pittsburgh, FBI says

When the NFL draft gets underway in Pittsburgh this week, drones will be banned within miles of the city's North Shore and Point State Park events.

The FBI's Pittsburgh field office said late Tuesday that it is working with local, state, and federal partners to ensure that the draft experience is both safe and enjoyable.

"Our mission will be carried out in command posts, on the streets, in the skies and on our rivers," the FBI said.

Ahead of the draft, the FBI said that a temporary flight restriction, or TFR, will be in place for two nautical miles within draft-related events.

The FBI said that anyone found operating a drone near NFL draft-related events will face severe criminal and civil penalties.

During a joint press briefing on Tuesday alongside NFL officials and state and local law enforcement partners, the FBI said that there are no known or credible threats surrounding the draft.

Officials said they remain vigilant, given that large gatherings like the draft, which is expected to bring 500,000 to 700,000 people to Pittsburgh, can pose as a potential target.

An operations center positioned near the NFL draft footprint will have representation from all law enforcement partners and officials said it will allow for quick and efficient communication across all agencies.

"Over the course of the next three days, we have a unified command system operating up in our NFL control," said Cathy Lanier, Chief Security Officer for the NFL. "Leads from all of those agencies will be seated together and as decisions are needed to be made, the lead agency will obviously take the lead role, but all the other agencies up there will support."

Ahead of the three-day NFL draft event, the FBI said that if anyone sees something suspicious, they can report it to law enforcement by calling 911.