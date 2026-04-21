57th draft pick will get a lifetime supply of Heinz ketchup

While all eyes will be on the No. 1 pick at this year's NFL draft, on Friday night, Heinz is going to be serving up draft pick 57 to the world.

Pittsburgh is Heinz's hometown, and they're the official condiment of the NFL. Since the number 57 is synonymous with the brand, the corporation says it seems only right to sponsor the 57th pick in the draft.

"We are going to be sponsoring the 57th pick and actually working with a recognizable past 57th pick, Devin Hester, so that is going to be coming on Day 2 of the draft this week," said Jamie Mack, the associate director of communications for Heinz U.S.

The 57th pick will be dubbed "Mr. 57," and that player will receive a lifetime supply of Heinz ketchup.

While the 57th pick is on the clock Friday night, fans can score $25 off orders from Heinz-verified restaurants, like Primanti Bros., on Uber Eats. For more information and a full list of select restaurants, fans can head to Heinz's website.