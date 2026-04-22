Map shows NFL draft road closures in Pittsburgh

The 2026 NFL draft begins on Thursday in Pittsburgh, bringing with it extensive road closures across the city.

The shutdowns began last month on Art Rooney Avenue, West General Robinson Street and Scottland Avenue on the North Shore, and continued in the days leading up to the draft. The most impactful and expansive closures went into effect on Wednesday. They include roads around the North Shore and Point State Park, where the Main Stage and Draft Experience are, respectively.

A map of the NFL draft road closures for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday can be found below.

The road closure schedule for the 2026 NFL draft in Pittsburgh (Photo Credit: Visit Pittsburgh)

There are six phases of road closures, the first of which began on March 28 and the last is scheduled to end on May 10. Pittsburgh officials said all major closures have detour signs. However, the CEO of Pittsburgh Regional Transit encouraged people not to drive during draft week and instead to rely on public transportation.

Draft week road closures

The following roads are closed Wednesday through Saturday: