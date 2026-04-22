Map shows NFL draft road closures in Pittsburgh
The 2026 NFL draft begins on Thursday in Pittsburgh, bringing with it extensive road closures across the city.
The shutdowns began last month on Art Rooney Avenue, West General Robinson Street and Scottland Avenue on the North Shore, and continued in the days leading up to the draft. The most impactful and expansive closures went into effect on Wednesday. They include roads around the North Shore and Point State Park, where the Main Stage and Draft Experience are, respectively.
A map of the NFL draft road closures for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday can be found below.
There are six phases of road closures, the first of which began on March 28 and the last is scheduled to end on May 10. Pittsburgh officials said all major closures have detour signs. However, the CEO of Pittsburgh Regional Transit encouraged people not to drive during draft week and instead to rely on public transportation.
Draft week road closures
The following roads are closed Wednesday through Saturday:
- Sproat Way
- North Shore Drive (from Chuck Noll Way to Mazeroski Way)
- Mazeroski Way
- West General Robinson Street
- Lacock Street
- Federal Street
- Interstate 279 Southbound Exit 1B ramp
- Route 65 southbound ramp to Ft. Duquesne Bridge
- Route 65 Northbound ramp from Ft. Duquesne Bridge
- T1 ramp from Reedsdale Street
- Sixth Street Bridge
- Seventh Street Bridge
- Sixth Street
- Ft. Pitt Bridge on ramp from 10th Street Bypass
- Commonwealth Place
- Liberty Avenue Extension
- Penn Avenue (from Stanwix Street to Nine Street)
- Liberty Ave/PPG Paints Arena Exit off Ft. Pitt Bridge
- Interstate 279 high-occupancy vehicle lane
- Smithfield Street Bridge
- Art Rooney Avenue
- West General Robinson Street (to Tony Dorsett Drive)
- Scotland Avenue
- Casino Drive (from Sproat Way)
- North Shore Drive (to Chuck Noll Way)
- Reedsdale Street (to Tony Dorsett Drive)
- Chuck Noll Way
- Tony Dorsett Drive