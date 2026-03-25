Pittsburgh officials unveil public transportation plans for NFL draft, urging people not to drive

As excitement for the 2026 NFL draft ramps up, the city has been preparing for the hundreds of thousands of people who will soon be in Pittsburgh.

The biggest question that remained leading up to the draft was how workers, visitors and fans would get around. On Wednesday during a news conference, officials unveiled specifics about logistics.

Officials are urging people not to drive the week of the draft and instead use public transportation. Jerad Bachar, the president and CEO of Visit Pittsburgh, said people should take advantage of public transportation. He said experts have been working for months to build a "comprehensive multimodal transportation plan."

"It's a major event, and from a transportation perspective, this is about moving a really large number of people efficiently and reliably over a short period of time," said Katharine Kelleman, the CEO of Pittsburgh Regional Transit. "Now for us, that means focusing our service where we can carry the most riders and keep people moving to and from the draft."

What roads will close for the draft?

Visit Pittsburgh said road closures will be implemented throughout the city in six phases, with the first beginning this week. On March 28, Art Rooney Avenue, West General Robinson Street (to Tony Dorsett Drive) and Scotland Avenue will close through April 12. Officials said phase one will be very similar to a Steelers home game and will be a very minimal closure.

"Closures will start small, focusing on the draft theater next to the stadium, and will gradually span a larger footprint as the build-out continues on the North Shore campus and Point State Park, with the most significant impacts being seen during the draft days itself," Bachar said.

The road closure schedule for the 2026 NFL draft in Pittsburgh (Photo: Visit Pittsburgh)

What bus routes will run for the draft?

PRT said it will have expanded service from April 23 to April 25 25 with "additional frequency and capacity on some routes." There will also be increased light rail service to Downtown and the North Shore.

In addition to regular fares, PRT will have a special draft pass beginning April 1. The pass will be available for $25 for seven days.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said it will operate four "Football Flyer" bus routes during draft week. These routes will operate about every 15 minutes on April 23 and April 24 and every 30 minutes on April 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit routes for the NFL draft (Photo: Visit Pittsburgh)

"You can bike, you can walk, you can take the bus, the incline, the T, you can even hop on the Gateway Clipper," Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said. "So, make your plan and come on down and experience the draft that's for everyone."

Pittsburgh partners with regional transit agencies

To support those traveling from outside the city limits, the city announced a partnership with 10 regional transit agencies to help coordinate service from communities to the city.

"These services are designed to offer convenient, affordable alternatives to driving into Downtown, while helping reduce congestion for those who do," said Rich Fitzgerald, the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission's executive director. "Several regional partners will operate enhanced service, including express routes, extended hours and connections to park and ride locations with direct links into Pittsburgh transit system."

Key regional services include Beaver County Transit Authority, Butler Transit Authority, New Castle Area Transit Authority, Freedom Transit, Fayette Area Coordinated Transit and Mid-Mon Valley Transit Authority.

"Together, these regional services create a coordinated network of access points across the region, making it easier for residents and visitors alike to travel from draft events throughout the city," Fitzgerald said.

Public transit is the best option, officials say

KDKA-TV asked PRT if it expects its transportation options to become overwhelmed by the surge in ridership during the draft. Kelleman said there will be a wait, but public transit is a great way to move a lot of people at once.

"For safety reasons, like we can't go every three minutes," she said. "We're still going to have more people than we'll be able to get, but we will be the best option regardless. We do anticipate a lot of people. There's way more room in our T car than there is in your own car, so come on down and give us a chance. At least if you're riding with us, you can do Wordle on your phone."

Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor said the draft is a chance for residents to be ambassadors to the city. He encouraged residents to come down to the draft, too.

"On behalf of the city of Pittsburgh, this is such an exciting time for all of us, but this is also a way to encourage our residents to come Downtown," O'Connor said. "So often, everybody thinks this is for visitors. This is also for Pittsburghers. This is your draft."