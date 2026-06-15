Iran Updates: Trump says Strait of Hormuz will reopen Friday under deal agreed to with Tehran
What to know about the Iran war today:
- Iranian officials confirmed late Sunday that an agreement between Tehran and the U.S. has been finalized that they say will include the end of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.
- However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Mr. Trump Israel won't pull its troops from Lebanon and doesn't consider itself obligated to go along with the Lebanon-related portions of the deal, Israeli news service Ynet reports, citing Israeli sources.
- President Trump said the Strait of Hormuz will reopen on Friday after the deal is signed, and confirmed the U.S. naval blockade on Iran will be lifted. The price of Brent crude oil fell more than $4 a barrel after the news of the agreement.
US, Iran to hold preparatory meetings in Doha before signing deal, says diplomat
The United States and Iran are to hold indirect meetings in Doha this week ahead of the formal signing of a deal aimed at ending the Middle East war, a diplomat told AFP on Monday.
"Separate preparatory meetings with each side will now take place in Doha this week, ahead of the official signing in Switzerland and the start of the technical talks," the diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive arrangements.
Trump heads to G7 Summit
President Donald Trump is headed to the French Alps on Monday to meet with fellow world leaders at the Group of Seven summit after announcing an agreement that he says will bring an end to the U.S. war with Iran.
With the agreement, Trump is due to arrive in Evian-les-Bains on Monday afternoon with some wind at his back for talks with G7 leaders, including some who have been sharply critical of his managing of the roughly 15-week conflict that has led to a surge in global energy prices.
Netanyahu told Trump Israel won't withdraw from Lebanon, Israel news service says
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told President Trump Israel won't pull its troops from Lebanon and doesn't consider itself obligated go along with the Lebanon-related parts of the U.S. deal with Iran, Israeli news service Ynet reports, citing Israeli sources.
Ynet says Netanyahu also told Mr. Trump Israel will keep responding to attacks by Iran-backed Hezbollah and hitting Hezbollah itself.
Netanyahu received full backing for his positions from Israel's cabinet, Ynet says.
Qatari mediators depart Tehran
Qatari mediators left Tehran after 17 hours of intensive negotiations that resulted in the announced deal, according to a diplomat briefed on developments. Separate preparatory meetings with each side are set to take place in Doha this week, ahead of the official signing in Switzerland and the start of the technical talks, the diplomat said.
Starmer, Macron praise U.S.-Iran deal
U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday released statements in support of a U.S-Iran deal.
"I welcome the agreement reached between the United States and Iran, the result of a diplomatic effort to which several partners have contributed," Macron wrote on social media. "I call for its rapid and complete implementation by all belligerents."
Macron urged a speedy reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, saying, "The resumption of maritime traffic, without restriction or toll, is an indispensable condition for regional stability and the global economy."
Macron also said France was "prepared to play its part" in any agreement made about Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
Starmer similarly wrote, "Attention must now turn to fully implementing the memorandum of understanding to ensure the Strait reopens and remains fully and permanently open, and that the detailed elements of the nuclear agreement are finalised. We stand ready to support the technical talks that will now begin."