Drew Allar, Daylen Everette and Gennings Dunker drafted by Steelers in 3rd round of NFL draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers made three third-round selections during the 2026 NFL draft, drafting a quarterback, a defensive back and an offensive lineman. Here's everything to know about the team's third-round picks on Friday.

Drew Allar drafted by Steelers

Pittsburgh selected Penn State quarterback Drew Allar with its first third-round pick (No. 76). After a standout 2024 season when Penn State made it to the College Football Playoff semifinals, Allar returned to campus for his senior season in 2025. However, his campaign was cut short after a season-ending injury in November 2025.

The three-year PSU starter attended the NFL Scouting Combine and showed teams he was healthy. Now he joins second-year quarterback Will Howard and veteran Mason Rudolph on the team's QB depth chart, although Aaron Rodgers is likely to start for Pittsburgh in 2026.

Daylen Everette is a Steeler

The Steelers drafted Georgia cornerback Daylen Everette with their second third-round pick (No. 85). The senior defensive back was a mainstay for Georgia's defense over the last three seasons, making 41 starts. He earned third-team All-SEC honors in 2024 and 2025.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Everette put on a show. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds and had a vertical jump of 37 1/2 inches. He also measured in at 6-foot-1, 196 pounds.

Steelers draft Gennings Dunker

Pittsburgh traded up to select Gennings Duner, an offensive lineman out of Iowa. He started 37 games over the last three seasons at right tackle, but he is expected to be a guard for the Steelers. Dunker started one game at guard in 2022 at Iowa.

Dunker was a third-team Big Ten Conference honoree in 2025 as a redshirt senior.

Who did the Steelers draft in Rounds 1 and 2?

The Steelers picked Arizona State offensive lineman Max Iheanachor at No. 21 overall on Thursday and Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard at No. 47 on Friday.