What events are happening in Pittsburgh during the NFL draft? Here's where to find them.
For the first time since 1947, the NFL draft is in Pittsburgh. While all 32 teams are focused on drafting the best players, there will be plenty for fans to check out before and during the three-day event from April 23-25 on the city's North Shore.
Here is a list of all the NFL draft events happening around Pittsburgh during the week of the NFL's spectacle. This story will be updated with more events as they are announced.
Wednesday, April 22
- The PicksBURGH Music Crawl, which brings live music to bars, restaurants and other venues across the city, kicks off at 4:45 p.m. in Market Square.
- The Nelly concert begins at 6 p.m. at The Plaza at North Shore.
Thursday, April 23
- Pitt Athletics Block Party at Arts Landing begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m.
- The Steve Aoki concert begins at noon at The Plaza at North Shore.
- PicksBURGH programming runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Market Square.
- Round 1 of the NFL draft is at 8 p.m. on the North Shore.
Friday, April 24
- Pitt Athletics Block Party at Arts Landing begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m.
- Wiz Khalifa and Bret Michaels are set to perform at 5:15 p.m. at the Draft Theater next to Acrisure Stadium before Rounds 2 and 3 as part of the NFL Draft Entertainment Series.
- PicksBURGH programming runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Market Square.
- Rounds 2-3 of the NFL draft begin at 7 p.m. on the North Shore.
Saturday, April 25
- The PicksBURGH Draft Day 5K steps off at 8 a.m. near PNC Park and finishes near Point State Park.
- Pitt Athletics Block Party at Arts Landing begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m.
- PicksBURGH programming runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Market Square.
- Rounds 4-7 of the NFL draft begin at noon on the North Shore.
- The 2 Chainz concert is set for 6 p.m. at The Plaza at North Shore.
- Kane Brown is performing at the Draft Theater next to Acrisure Stadium after the final selection of Round 7 as part of the NFL Draft Entertainment Series.