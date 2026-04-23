What are the Pittsburgh Steelers 2026 NFL draft needs?

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently hold 12 picks for the 2026 NFL draft, setting up for a busy three days for the team's front office.

After addressing some needs during free agency, Pittsburgh will be busy during the draft to fill the remaining holes on its roster. The team has five Top 100 picks and could use them on premium talent to help next year's team under first-year coach Mike McCarthy.

Here are positions the Steelers could address in the draft.

Wide receiver

Pittsburgh addressed the position during free agency by trading for Michael Pittman Jr. from the Indianapolis Colts, but the team can still add depth early in the draft. The Steelers could look to draft a reliable No. 3 wide receiver despite selecting Roman Wilson in the third round in 2024. The 2026 draft has plenty of options, as CBS Sports ranks 14 wide receivers in its Top 100 prospects board.

Guard

Pittsburgh lost Isaac Seumalo in free agency to the Arizona Cardinals, leaving a major hole on its offensive line. Seumalo started 32 games over the last three seasons, and the team did not address the position in a major way in free agency. However, general manager Omar Khan has had a good track record, so far, of picking offensive linemen in the draft.

Tackle

Starter Broderick Jones suffered a neck injury in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears and missed the rest of the season. While his status for the 2026 season is unclear, Jones was spotted participating in offseason programs this month in a video posted to the team's official X account. While it's an encouraging sign, the team could still choose to add some insurance in the draft.

Safety

DeShon Elliott is the only safety on Pittsburgh's roster who is signed through the 2027 season. Jaquan Brisker was a big-name free agency signing, but he inked a one-year deal with the Steelers, who could find their long-term solution to the position during the draft. According to CBS Sports, eight of the Top 100 prospects are safeties. Pittsburgh last drafted a safety in 2020, when it selected Antoine Brooks Jr. in the sixth round.