Where to find parking for the NFL draft in Pittsburgh

Authorities are urging people to take public transit during the NFL draft, but there are some parking options for fans who want to drive.

The NFL says it doesn't control parking lot inventory or parking rates, so visitors should expect garages and lots to fill quickly, and fans may have to shell out some cash to snag a spot.

Even if you do drive, be prepared to either take public transit or walk because a river runs through the middle of the draft campus. The NFL Draft Experience is Downtown at Point State Park, and the Draft Theater and main stage are near Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore.

Park Downtown or in Station Square

Visit Pittsburgh recommended that fans park in garages Downtown or in Station Square and then use the light rail system, called the "T," to get to activities at Point State Park or the North Shore.

People who want to park in Station Square or Downtown should look for spots next to the Station Square, First Avenue, Steel Plaza, Wood Street and Gateway stations.

Reserve a parking spot

Fans heading into Pittsburgh can check real-time availability on ParkPGH, but Visit Pittsburgh recommends reserving a spot on a platform like ParkWhiz.

Alco Parking, which owns most of the lots on the North Shore near Acrisure Stadium, partnered with JustPark to help people reserve spots, with prices ranging from about $80 to $200.

There are some other options on the North Shore, with the Rivers Casino selling a four-day pass for $500. And the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is selling spots in its lot for $150 a day.

Use a free park-and-ride

Fans who want to drive but don't want to pay for parking can compromise by parking at a park-and-ride lot along the light rail system and taking the T in.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit says these park-and-rides will be free: