Pittsburghers calling the 2026 NFL draft a success for the city

With the NFL draft having come and gone, Pittsburghers who went to the draft are hailing it a success for the city and the NFL.

"I think the city did a really good job of pulling it all together," said Shirley Joseph.

Some of the major issues some people feared didn't come to fruition. Compared to what they expected, traffic was minimal, and crowds were smaller than they expected.

"I expected it to be really overwhelming with a ton of people, because I heard it was going to be like 700,000 people, but it seemed actually really manageable when we got here," said Thomas Mechling, who went to the draft on all three days.

The crowd size maxed out at 320,000 on the first day of the draft, according to the NFL.

The only trouble he had over the three days was getting an Uber when leaving the draft, which he called a little difficult at times. While many praised Pittsburgh Regional Transit, some did complain about crowded train cars.

The number of people taking public transportation, as recommended by city officials, helped to keep traffic off the roads.

"The city did an excellent job; there was no traffic. You got in and out," said Gary Kriess.

The officially announced attendance for the draft was a combined three-day total of 805,000. It broke the record set by Detroit. The true number could be lower because of the way the NFL counts attendees. People who leave the draft footprint and return are counted twice, according to a source familiar with draft planning.

"I mean, it's really amazing to see what Pittsburgh, what the city, has done to prepare for the NFL draft," said LD Reed. "This here is unbelievable. The size, all the things, the activities. I mean, it's just amazing."

Reed gave the crowd credit for how friendly it was.

"I'm proud, proud to be from Pittsburgh, very proud," he said. "[I'm] thankful to the NFL for even having it here. I pray they're looking, they're looking at all this and considering maybe coming back."

There's no telling if the NFL draft will return to Pittsburgh, but the city and the NFL have shown that people will come, and they'll have a lot of fun.

Andy Howcroft said the draft shows how great a city Pittsburgh is.

"Hopefully, it just shows people that Pittsburgh isn't just a steel town from back in the day. Hopefully, it shows them that Pittsburgh is the real deal," Howcroft said. "So I don't like a lot of people in general, but hopefully it brings a lot of revenue to the city, and hopefully more people come back to spend more money."

His only criticism was that he and his friends could not get into the draft theater on Thursday because it had reached capacity. But, he said, he believed where he ended up watching from, inside Acrisure Stadium, was even more enjoyable.

For the past year, a countdown clock on the North Shore displayed the number of days counting down to the draft. Now, it displays "Thank you, Pittsburgh."