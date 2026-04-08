Pittsburgh Steelers unveil several interactive fan experiences for 2026 NFL draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers will offer fans multiple ways to engage with the team during the 2026 NFL draft. The team announced on Wednesday plans for interactive exhibits, live programming, shopping experiences, and sweepstakes tied to the draft.

At the center of the festivities will be Steelers Country, a 12,000-square-foot fan interactive space located in Point State Park. The space is part of the "NFL Draft Experience," the league's interactive fan festival.

Steelers Country will be a 12,000-square-foot interactive space located in Point State Park. Pittsburgh Steelers

"With our deep football roots and central location, we know fans from across the league will flock to Pittsburgh for this year's draft," said Dan Rooney, the team's vice president of strategy. "We also know Steelers Nation will be out in full force, so we wanted to create a dedicated place for our fans to gather, celebrate our traditions, and enjoy a memorable draft experience together."

The activation will include other features, such as a Steelers Nation Unite Bar with rotating themes from Steelers bars around the world, an immersive fan cave styled after a 1970s Pittsburgh basement, and oversized replicas of the franchise's six Super Bowl rings.

Additional attractions include a custom art installation honoring the Terrible Towel, as well as yard games and photo opportunities. Pittsburgh Steelers

Fans can also attend question-and-answer sessions with former and current players, watch live draft coverage, and take in daily entertainment on the Steelers Country stage. Scheduled programming includes the Steelers Draft Countdown Show on Thursday from 7-8 p.m. and Friday from 6-7 p.m., according to a media release from the team.

Additional attractions include a custom art installation honoring the Terrible Towel, as well as yard games and photo opportunities.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Steelers Country is scheduled for April 22.

Like the draft itself, Steelers Country is free and open to the public. The scheduled hours of operation are as follows: