Who is Germie Bernard, the Steelers' 2nd-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft?

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Germie Bernard in the second round of the 2026 NFL draft in Pittsburgh on Friday.

Bernard heard his name called at No. 47. Here is everything to know about the team's newest pass-catcher.

Where did Germie Bernard go to college?

Bernard spent time at three colleges. He spent one season at Michigan State and one season at Washington before finishing his career with two seasons at Alabama.

The 22-year-old caught 64 passes for 862 yards and seven scores last season for the Crimson Tide as a senior. He added 18 carries for 101 yards and two scores.

Why did the Steelers draft Germie Bernard?

After trading for Michael Pittman Jr. in the offseason, Bernard will look to become a reliable No. 3 wide receiver for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers drafted wide receiver Roman Wilson in the third round in 2024, but he has struggled to stay on the field due to injuries. Pittsburgh also lost wide receiver Calvin Austin in free agency, leaving some questions behind Pittman and DK Metcalf. Bernard could step in as a rookie and find playing time in Week 1.

Pittsburgh liked Bernard so much that it traded up with the Indianapolis Colts to draft the Alabama wide receiver.

Who did the Steelers draft in the first round?

Pittsburgh selected Arizona State offensive lineman Max Iheanachor at No. 21 overall on Thursday. Now with the selection of Bernard in the second round on Friday, the Steelers are bolstering their offense.