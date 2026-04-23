What will the weather be in Pittsburgh for the NFL draft? Here is Thursday's forecast.

It is finally here. It was May 22nd, 2024, when the NFL announced that the draft would be coming to Pittsburgh.

Over those 701 days, the anxiety and anticipation have been growing and reaches its apex today. The city is ready.

The one wild card for an event with a temporary 'Draft Theater' that was built just 3 weeks ago, a ferry ferrying people back and forth across a river, and most events outside are the weather. It was always going to be the weather.

The good news is that for the most part, the weather is going to cooperate.

Conditions for NFL draft weekend in Pittsburgh KDKA Weather Center

I have today's rain chance coming in at isolated, with most, if not your entire day, being dry. Morning temperatures are in the 50s, with highs today hitting the upper 70s in most places. Noon temperatures will be in the mid to low 70s with light winds coming in from the west.

Conditions in Pittsburgh - April 23, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Friday will see winds picking up, with gusts up to 35mph fairly late in the day.

Rain chances on Friday will be scattered, with the highest chance for rain happening east of Pittsburgh during the day. After sunset, another round of rain is expected with some fast-moving storms rolling through. Lightning and moderate to heavy rain rates should be expected before sunrise on Saturday, with the cluster of storms rolling by.

Friday highs will be in the low 80s with morning temperatures dropping to around 60 degrees. Saturday temperatures will remain in the 60s through the morning and afternoon before we dip down to the 50s before midnight on Sunday.

Next week is looking 'normal' with our weather, with highs in the 60s most days and one or two days having a chance to hit the 70s. The highest rain chance next week comes late on Monday to early on Tuesday.